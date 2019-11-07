Strong partner and vendor support for HSR Classic Daytona 24

Next week’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA will be the biggest running of the twice-around-the-clock blockbuster race to date, and a strong group of HSR partner sponsors and preferred vendors have stepped up to support the fifth running of the Classic 24-Hour race at Daytona International Speedway, Nov. 13 – 17.

Currently showing over 300 drivers in more than 180 entries from 15 different countries, the Classic Daytona entry list boasts an impressive collection of past and current champion drivers, sports car racing legends, motorsports notables, rare and priceless historic sports cars and much more.

The HSR partners and vendors supporting the HSR Classic Daytona are equally as notable and well-respected in both motorsports circles and their respective industries.

Part of the HSR Classic Daytona since the inaugural running of the Classic 24-Hour race in 2014, B.R.M. Chronographes is back this year as the Official Timepiece Partner of HSR.

Continuing a highlight tradition of the HSR Classic Daytona, each overall winner in Run Groups A through G — and the highest finishing GT competitors in Groups A through F — will be awarded Classic 24-Hour Commemorative B.R.M. Chronographes.

The HSR Classic Daytona support is just one part of the relationship between B.R.M. Chronographes and HSR that was further solidified earlier this year with a five-year partnership extension that will keep the luxury French watchmaker the Official Timepiece Partner of HSR through at least 2024.

Run Group winners at next month’s HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour and HSR season champions will also be awarded B.R.M. Chronographes.

Leading safety product manufacturer Stand21 has been a valued HSR partner since 2017 and a fixture on the worldwide motorsports scene for nearly 50 years.

The French manufacturer first made its mark with HSR with an exclusive line of Classic Daytona- and Classic Sebring 12 Hour-branded racewear a few years ago.

Stand 21 returns to DIS next week with some new additions to the “HSR Classics” line to complement the current offering of custom-designed racing suits, driving gloves and driving shoes that are available in various colors and with the customer’s choice of Daytona and Sebring race event logos.

Another iconic motorsports brand, BBS Wheels, will also be in full force at the HSR Classic Daytona. Along with two members of his sales staff, BBS of America, Inc. President Craig Donnelly will be available for both competitors and street wheel customers in their booth in the DIS FanZone and one-on-one with teams and drivers in the HSR paddock.

Joining BBS as an HSR Preferred Vendor at the HSR Classic Daytona is Christopher John Ltd., the North American distributor for Morgan cars (photo at top). Led by company principal Christopher Silvestri, Christopher John Ltd. will be located in the DIS FanZone with a display of Morgans for both the street and the track. Available offerings include a Morgan eligible for competition in HSR.

A Morgan car corral, organized by the central-Florida MOG South car club, is also part of the HSR Classic Daytona and will be located in the parking area near the owner driver lot across from the International Horseshoe. The group is hosting the George Waltman Memorial Tour and will have over 20 Morgans in the corral. Waltman drove solo in the 24 Hours of Daytona solo in 1968, finishing 30th in a 1964 Morgan Plus 4.

The complete list of HSR series sponsor partners includes B.R.M. Chronographes, WeatherTech, Speedcom Communications, Sasco Sports, Stand21, Hagerty, Sunoco and Christopher John Ltd. Nissan Motorsport is the Official Pace Car provider of HSR.

Classic Daytona specific partners or preferred vendors include B.R.M. Chronographes, Stand21, Hagerty, Omni Logistics, BBS Wheels, Christopher John Ltd. and Festivals of Speed.

The HSR Classic Daytona debuted in 2014 at the “World Center of Racing” and the immediate success of the inaugural event called for a second running in 2015. After a year off, the 24-Hour Classic Race on the 3.56-mile DIS road course returned in 2017 and is now an annual fixture on the HSR calendar.

A competitor test day on Wednesday, Nov. 13, kicks off the 2019 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA. The full-day test sets the stage for the following four days of official competition that culminates with the classic 24-hour race from Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. EST straight through to the final checkered flag 24 hours later on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Information on the 2019 HSR Classic Daytona and HSR Daytona Historics, including event details, competitor entry forms, provisional event schedule, spectator tickets, media credentials and much more, can be found by clicking here.

The 2019 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA entry list can be found by clicking here.