Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi, F1's first female racer

Image by LAT

Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi, F1's first female racer

ABOVE: Lella Lombardi in a March 761 at the 1976 Brazilian GP.

The Petersen Automotive Museum will offer a special premiere screening of the film “Beyond Driven: Lella Lombardi and the Women of Formula Racing, “preceded by a social hour and followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmakers and motorsports drivers. The Nov. 15 event runs from 6:30-10 p.m.

Lombardi made history at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix when she became the first — and to date only — woman to score points in a Formula 1 race. The documentary, made by Love Entertainment, explores Lombardi’s achievement while also sharing stories from today’s top female drivers — Tatiana Calderon, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell — as they race to make it to the F1 grid 44 years later.

Watch a preview of the film and get more information about the screening at VintageMotorsports.com

 

