Phoenix Art Museum preps for ﻿Legends of Speed exhibit

Nov. 3 marks the opening of Phoenix Art Museum’s first major exhibition of racing cars — Legends of Speed — showcasing a selection of more than 20 cars spanning six decades and driven by some of the greatest drivers in the history of racing, including A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney and Sir Stirling Moss.

The display will include winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500 and the Italian Grand Prix; featured marques will include Maserati, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Ford and Bugatti. The museum will be the sole venue for this exhibition that runs through March 15, 2020.

“Legends of Speed will enable our community to explore the artistry and design of these iconic cars while learning about some of the greatest races and race car drivers in history,” said Gilbert Vicario, the museum’s Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs and the Selig Family Chief Curator. “This exhibition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience many of the world’s most famous and successful race cars all in one place.”

It was inspired by the success of the 2007 museum exhibit 2007 Curves of Steel — the first art exhibition to explore the impact and influence of streamlining on American and European 20th century automobile design.