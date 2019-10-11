Photos: CSRG Charity Challenge at Sonoma Raceway

Last weekend’s CSRG Charity Challenge at Sonoma Raceway provided another successful weekend of racing for participants and spectators alike as it serves to benefit the Sonoma Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities.

Vintage Motorsport photographer Paul Bonner was on hand to take in and share the action. Here are a few of his photos and look for more coverage in the Jan/Feb 2020 issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

Above, David Hagen charges his ’67 Porsche 910 through Turn 2 in Group 4’s USRRC Sport Racers through 1967, always a hard-charging batch of race cars.