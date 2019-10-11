INTERVIEW: Alex Bowman

If there is a round in the playoffs that is suited for Alex Bowman and the No. 88 Chevrolet team it’s this one.
Bowman finished second at all three Round of 12 tracks earlier this spring — Dover, Talladega, and Kansas. He kicked off the second round of the postseason with a third-place run last weekend at Dover, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver believes momentum is a real thing in racing. However, considering how wild Talladega can be, Bowman isn’t counting on his past success to carry him through a good, clean day on Sunday.
Ahead of Talladega, Bowman previews the race in a bonus episode of The Racing Writer’s Podcast that includes:
- Explaining what it’s like in the draft at a superspeedway
- If manufacturer alliances will again be a critical factor in the race
- Why manufacturer alliances make Bowman feel more relaxed at the superspeedways
- How a driver can sense when the action is getting too intense and getting ready to lose control
- An overall breakdown of the Round of 12 and the team’s confidence to advance
- Looking ahead to Kansas and the strength of Hendrick Motorsports on the mile-and-a-halfs
- Why Bowman’s results have been a bit deceiving since he won at Chicago over the summer
Whether the 88 team has used the Kansas car again and where
- How hard are the NASCAR playoffs?
