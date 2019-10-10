The Week In IndyCar, Oct 10, James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi
Image by LePage/LAT
The Week In IndyCar, Oct 10, James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
1 hour ago
It’s the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi Podcast duo of James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi calling into The Week In IndyCar podcast from Australia where they’re about to embark on their first Bathurst 1000.
Everything from which one would win in a fist fight, to seat-wetting etiquette in their Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore, to who would win a race if Hinch was paired with Marshall Pruett and Rossi had Robin Miller as a co-driver in a RACER-sponsored event, was posed during the quick call between sessions at Mount Panorama.
Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
19m
The final race of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season started Thursday at Road Atlanta, where 34 cars started preparing to (…)
3hr
Acura Team Penske’s Dane Cameron outpaced a trio of Cadillacs in Thursday afternoon’s sun-drenched second practice for the Motul (…)
4hr
Chevrolet’s new mid-engined C8.R, first revealed last week, will perform a ceremonial lap prior to this weekend’s Petit Le Mans race (…)
6hr
“Only five times?! No, wait, I’ve got more than that. Shanghai… s***… Monaco, Canada, Silverstone… oh yeah! Oh yeah, you’re (…)
7hr
Entering the IMSA season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans in contention for two championships, Felipe Nasr led Thursday’s opening practice in (…)
8hr
The topic of a potential doubleheader weekend featuring the NTT IndyCar Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series keeps coming (…)
8hr
Rinus VeeKay will conduct his second IndyCar test with the Ed Carpenter Racing team on October 15 at Mid-Ohio. The teenage Dutchman (…)
8hr
INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have named Chicago-based Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) as their comprehensive creative agency of (…)
More RACER
Comments