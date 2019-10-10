The Week In IndyCar, Oct 10, James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi

It’s the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi Podcast duo of James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi calling into The Week In IndyCar podcast from Australia where they’re about to embark on their first Bathurst 1000.

Everything from which one would win in a fist fight, to seat-wetting etiquette in their Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore, to who would win a race if Hinch was paired with Marshall Pruett and Rossi had Robin Miller as a co-driver in a RACER-sponsored event, was posed during the quick call between sessions at Mount Panorama.