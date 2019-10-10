Steiner summoned to stewards over Russia radio messages

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has been summoned to the stewards at the Japanese Grand Prix over his radio messages at the end of the last race in Russia.

Kevin Magnussen was hit with a five-second time penalty for not rejoining the track in the required manner after fighting with Sergio Perez at Turn 2 late in the race. Magnussen dropped behind Perez as a result of going off-track but still received a penalty that he described as “bulls**t” after the race.

In a radio message from Steiner to Magnussen after the checkered flag – when the Haas had been demoted another position to ninth behind Lando Norris due to the time penalty – Steiner said “if we wouldn’t have a stupid, idiotic steward we would be eighth” to which Magnussen replied: ”Yeah thanks buddy, what a load of s**t.”

FIA race director Michael Masi admitted there were avenues for the governing body to explore further action against Steiner if it deemed it necessary, and the Haas team principal has now been summoned to the stewards at Suzuka for an “alleged breach of Articles 12.1.1 c) and f) FIA International Sporting Code by the Haas F1 Team at 15:49, through the means of radio communications immediately following the display of the checkered flag for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix.”

Both articles outline what constitutes a breach of rules, with Article 12.1.1 c) relating to “any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motor sport generally”, while Article 12.1.1 f) is “any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers”.