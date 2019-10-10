RACER's Petit Le Mans resource guide

The final race of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season started Thursday at Road Atlanta, where 34 cars started preparing to earn overall and class honors at the 22nd annual Petit Le Mans.

WEATHERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 10 (all times Eastern)

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Free Practice 3

Friday, October 11

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Free Practice 4

3:55 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Qualifying

Saturday, October 12

12:05 a.m. – 10:05 p.m., 21st Petit Le Mans, 10 Hours

TV TUNE INFO (all times Eastern)