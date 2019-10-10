IMS Museum’s “From the Vault” exhibit opens Nov. 20

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will showcase items from its permanent collection, including one-of-a-kind motorsports gems stored in the Museum’s basement, in a new “From the Vault” exhibit, presented by Bank of America. It will open to the public Nov. 20 and run through April 20, 2020.

Exhibit items include:

• The 1954-55 Mercedes-Benz W196 Formula 1 car, and the 1964 Ferrari 250 LM, the last Ferrari to score an overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 1965.

• A host of historically significant Indy cars and pre-Indy race cars, including a 1906 FIAT, the 1957 winner of the “Race of Two Worlds” at Monza, Janet Guthrie’s 1978 Wildcat Indy car, and the fastest car in Indianapolis 500 history: Arie Luyendyk’s 1996 track record-setting Reynard 94I.

• Numerous pop culture artifacts and trophies, including items from the Rudolf Caracciola collection, representing the artisanship of pre-World War II European Grand Prix racing trophies.

Due to space constraints, the IMS Museum can display only 20% of its collection at any given time. Betsy Smith, the museum’s Executive Director, hopes the “Vault” exhibit offers a vision of what the museum could share on a regular basis if its current space were renovated and expanded. As a non-profit organization, that would mean first raising the necessary funds.