The Week In IndyCar, Oct. 9, Listener Q&A

While we wait to connect with guests Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe in Australia ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 1000, here’s another packed listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast covering silly season possibilities, aeroscreen testing, an impromptu script for the movie Driven 2, and more from your questions submitted via social media.
IMSA 1hr ago
Waddell to make Pilot Challenge debut at Road Atlanta
Ben Waddell will make his IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge debut in the No. 99 Stoner Car Care Products Aston Martin Vantage GT4 campaigned by (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Dillon tests NASCAR's Next Gen car at Richmond
NASCAR’s Next Gen car spent two days getting a shakedown at Richmond Raceway in a test John Probst said exceeded expectations. Austin (…)
Industry 5hr ago
TV ratings: Dover
It was a down-and-up weekend for NASCAR’s playoffs season at Dover. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday (…)
RACER Stuff 5hr ago
SPECIAL: The history and development of Motul 300V
Since the company’s inception in 1853, Motul has focused on producing oils that are purpose-built for their given tasks. In the (…)Sponsored by:
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 5hr ago
Runoffs racers eager to get started at VIR
The 56th running of the SCCA National Championship Runoffs is underway. For the first time in its history, the Runoffs are being (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
Cadillac’s year of IMSA expansion
The numbers in IMSA’s Daytona Prototype international class for this weekend’s 10-hour Petit Le Mans event serve as a celebration of (…)
Formula E 7hr ago
Sims to remain with BMW i Andretti for 2019/2020 FE season
Alexander Sims will return for a second Formula E season with BMW i Andretti Motorsport. The Briton closed his rookie season with a pole, (…)
Podcasts 8hr ago
NASCAR interview: Jeff Hammond
Jeff Hammond has seen and done it all in NASCAR. A former team member and crew chief, Hammond has won the biggest races and championships. (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Super typhoon risk increasing at Suzuka
A typhoon is likely to hit this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, with Saturday’s qualifying session at risk based on the most recent (…)
