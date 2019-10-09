Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct. 9, Listener Q&A

Image by Levitt/LAT

Podcasts

While we wait to connect with guests Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe in Australia ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 1000, here’s another packed listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast covering silly season possibilities, aeroscreen testing, an impromptu script for the movie Driven 2, and more from your questions submitted via social media.

IndyCar, Podcasts

