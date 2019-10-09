NASCAR interview: Jeff Hammond

Jeff Hammond has seen and done it all in NASCAR. A former team member and crew chief, Hammond has won the biggest races and championships. He has interacted with the great Smokey Yunick and worked under the legendary Junior Johnson. Hammond was there for Cale Yarborough’s championship’s and then won a few more as crew chief for Darrell Waltrip. Today, Hammond spends his time offering opinions and analysis on the sport for various media outlets.
With such a history, Hammond has stories that could go on for hours, some of which he shares on this week’s podcast.
To start, Hammond reacts to being named the newest recipient of the Smokey Yunick Award (presented to an individual who has come from humbling beginnings to make an impact on motorsports)
How he started in NASCAR as a tire changer and then became one of the best jackmen in the business (which included a unique technique that was later banned by NASCAR)
Talking his way into becoming crew chief for Darrell Waltrip and the rocky relationship they once had
If there was an incident Waltrip got himself into that Hammond wished he hadn’t
Explaining why he was blown away by Kurt Busch when Busch arrived on the scene and Hammond worked with him at Roush Fenway Racing
Reinventing himself in 2001 when joining Fox Sports
The most enjoyable aspect of the sport and his thoughts on the current state of NASCAR
