NASCAR interview: Jeff Hammond

Jeff Hammond has seen and done it all in NASCAR. A former team member and crew chief, Hammond has won the biggest races and championships. He has interacted with the great Smokey Yunick and worked under the legendary Junior Johnson. Hammond was there for Cale Yarborough’s championship’s and then won a few more as crew chief for Darrell Waltrip. Today, Hammond spends his time offering opinions and analysis on the sport for various media outlets.

With such a history, Hammond has stories that could go on for hours, some of which he shares on this week’s podcast.