Mazda targets endurance success to close breakout IMSA season

Ten hours of racing at Road Atlanta is final opportunity for Mazda to add to 2019 win tally

Ten hours of racing remain for Mazda Team Joest in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season, a season in which the pair of Soul Red Crystal Mazda RT24-Ps won a combined three races. Starting in the middle of the day and ending well after sunset, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta near Atlanta, Georgia is a challenging event with a high-speed track, a large amount of traffic to contend with and a large portion of the race run at night.

While the team is enjoying a strong run of momentum, with three wins in the last four races, Mazda Team Joest scored a double podium at Petit Le Mans in 2018 by finishing in second and third position. Mazda also scored the LMP2 class victory in 2009 at Petit Le Mans with Dyson Racing.

The first of the three consecutive victories for Mazda Team Joest came at the previous round of the Michelin Endurance Cup at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen when the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P of Jonathan Bomarito, Olivier Pla and Harry Tincknell took the victory with the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P of Timo Bernhard, Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez finishing in second place.

The same trio of drivers return for Mazda at Petit Le Mans. Bomarito and Tincknell will be looking for their third victory of the season, while Jarvis and Nunez – who will once again be joined by Timo Bernhard this weekend – are chasing their second. Bomarito, Pla and Tincknell are tied for third place in the Michelin Endurance Cup driver’s standings, while Bomarito is fourth in the driver’s championship with Jarvis and Nunez in fifth.