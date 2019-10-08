AXR retains Albuquerque for 2020 endurance races

Filipe Albuquerque will remain with Action Express Racing for the endurance rounds of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

AXR announced on Monday that it expects to run the No.31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R as a single entry next year and retain current full-timers Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr, throwing the futures of Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa – drivers of the No.5 sister entry – into doubt.

Confirmation of Alburquerque’s place in the team gives the Portuguese driver some clarity, although he remains hopeful that the No.5 Mustang Sampling car will return in the future.

“It has been a great opportunity to drive with Joao (Barbosa) and Christian (Fittipaldi) and to represent Mustang Sampling for these last few years,” said Albuquerque.

“I understand that the commercial situation for the team has changed, so we all are adjusting for the new plans. It will be different for me to just be racing in the endurance events again, but the team is already working hard to bring back the No. 5 car to the full season. In the meantime, I am focused on what I know to do best, which now is to win all the four big ones.”

Albuquerque will make his debut in the No.31 at the Roar Before the 24 test, and then compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin Endurance Cup events at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta.