Who will win the Runoffs?

Mazda road racers are favorites in several classes to win an SCCA National Championship

Each year, SportsCar magazine, the Sports Car Club of America’s official member magazine, attempts to predict the winners of the SCCA National Championship Runoffs. In a good year, the magazine’s writers get about a third right – after all, there’s a lot preventing accuracy with such predictions, like mechanical troubles, first-turn crashes or even a driver just having a bad day.

This week, some 600 racers are descending on VIRginia International Raceway to compete for an SCCA road racing national championship title, with more of those racing Mazdas or Mazda-powered cars than any other make. So, naturally, Mazda drivers feature heavily in SportsCar’s predictions, and that goes well beyond the classes where Mazda is the only marque – Spec Miata, Formula Enterprises, FE2, and Formula Mazda. In several classes with open competition, Mazda drivers are expected to get the job done, or at least figure into the podium fight.

