Pfaff unveils new plaid livery for Petit Le Mans

Pfaff Motorsports’ 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R will wear a custom blue-and-yellow tartan featuring the colors of Life Storage at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, October 10-12.

Life Storage, a sponsor of the Pfaff Motorsports team throughout 2019, assumes title sponsor position for the final race of the season. The company operates over 800 self-storage locations throughout the United States and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche at the Motul Petit Le Mans in Atlanta, one of our largest markets,” said Life Storage COO Ed Killeen. “This is a great opportunity to showcase the Life Storage brand stateside while supporting Pfaff dealerships in Ontario, one of our newest markets.”

Steve Bortolotti, Pfaff Motorsports team manager, added: “We’re delighted to have Life Storage on board as our title sponsor for the final race at Petit Le Mans. Ed Killeen is a racer at heart, who contested the 2017 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada with us. It’s awesome that Life Storage wanted to build on the love our plaid Porsche has received throughout the 2019 season with their own twist.”

The Pfaff team currently sits second in the overall GTD championship, while Porsche is in the hunt for the overall manufacturer’s championship, currently sitting third. At Road Atlanta, Pfaff will be looking to lock up its position and help Porsche win the manufacturer’s title, with Lars Kern returning to join Scott Hargrove and Zach Robichon for the 10-hour endurance race.