F2 champ de Vries among WEC rookies to test at Bahrain

The FIA WEC has announced the four designated ‘rookies’ for December’s official series Rookie Test in Bahrain. There, Nyck de Vries, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert and Vincent Abril will take part and have the opportunity to test one of four cars from the 2018-19 season’s title-winning teams.

During the test, held the day after the eight-hour race, they will experience a minimum of 30 laps in the cars, as part of the five hours of track time that the FIA WEC teams can take part in.

Newly crowned FIA Formula 2 champion de Vries (pictured), who will get his first experience of an LMP1 hybrid, the Toyota TS050 HYBRID, in its final season with Toyota Gazoo Racing. The 24-year-old Dutchman has been competing in the WEC with Racing Team Nederland in LMP2 this year.

Jensen, current European Le Mans Series LMP3 points leader, will drive the LMP2 championship-winning Signatech Alpine A470-Gibson. Also 24, the Danish driver has three LMP3 class wins in the ELMS with Eurointernational this season.

Another Dutchman, van Uitert, is the 2018 ELMS LMP3 champion and current ELMS points leader with G-Drive Racing. He will drive one of Porsche GT Team’s new-for-2019 GTE Pro 911 RSR 19s.

Abril, a 24-year-old ex-Bentley factory driver, will experience the Porsche 911 RSR of GTE Am class winner and 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019 victor, Team Project 1. The Frenchman got his first taste of world championship racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours earlier this year and will make his Season 8 debut in the 4 Hours of Shanghai this November with Dempsey-Proton Racing.