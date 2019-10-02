Reddick moving to Cup full time with RCR

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick will move into the NASCAR Cup Series next season driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Reddick will replace Daniel Hemric and have primary sponsorship from Caterpillar. The 23-year-old Reddick will compete alongside Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Chevrolet.

“It means a lot to me that Richard, his team, and Caterpillar believe in my ability to represent them both on and off the racetrack,” said Reddick. “My goal was always to get to race on Sundays, and I’m so excited to achieve that next year with RCR, ECR, and Caterpillar.

“I’m excited to take this next step in my career with their support, but also realize I’ve still got a lot of work to do this year with my No. 2 team to bring home the Xfinity Series championship. I can’t think of a better way to end RCR’s 50th celebration and kick off next year than by capturing that trophy.”

It was announced Sept. 17 that RCR would not be bringing Hemric back in 2020. Hemric graduated into the Cup Series this season with Childress and has been competing for Rookie of the Year honors.

Having joined the Childress camp this season, Reddick has been red hot with the No. 2 Chevrolet team. A championship contender once again, to date Reddick has won five races and the regular-season championship. He won two races last year en route to winning the title with JR Motorsports.

Earlier this season Reddick made two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts in a third RCR car. Reddick finished 27th in the Daytona 500 and ninth in Kansas where he was the highest-finishing company car.