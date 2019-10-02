Corvette unveils C8.R GTLM challenger

Corvette’s mid-engined C8.R made a surprise debut alongside the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday evening.

“The C8.R is much more than just a race-tuned version of the 2020 Corvette Stingray. It’s a culmination of many years of testing and development between GM Design, Propulsion, Engineering and the Corvette Racing team,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports.

“The collaboration between these teams has allowed us to take these vehicles’ performance to the next level, both on the street and the track.”

The C8.R will make its racing debut at the 2020 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, where Corvette Racing will seek to build upon a record of 107 wins, 13 team championships and 12 driver and manufacturer titles since 1999. In 2015, Corvette Racing became the first sports car team in 15 years to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same season.

The driver line-up is yet to be confirmed but could feature some changes to 2019, potentially led by the arrival of Jordan Taylor in place of Jan Magnussen.

The No.4 car will carry a new silver livery with yellow accents as a nod to the color used by iconic Corvette concepts such as the 1973 Chevrolet Aerovette and the 1959 Corvette Stingray Racer, while the No.3 will run a more traditional yellow paint scheme with silver accents.