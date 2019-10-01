Interviews: The 2019 RTI champions

New Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew, Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood, and USF2000 champion Braden Eves join Marshall Pruett moments after sealing their titles to discuss the 2019 Road To Indy season and what their respective futures might hold.
