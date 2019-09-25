Nuvolari remembered at Simeone Museum

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Known as ‘The Flying Mantuan’, Italian racer Tazio Nuvolari claimed victory in 72 major races, including 24 Grands Prix, five Coppa Cianos, two Mille Miglias, two Targa Florios, two RAC Tourist Trophies, a Le Mans 24-hour race, and a European Championship in Grand Prix racing all before the outbreak of World War II.

At its Sept. 28 Demo Day, the Simeone Museum in Philadelphia, Pa., will explore Nuvolari’s life and legacy — an event not to be missed if you are on the East Coast this weekend.

Vintage Motorsport.com’s Cyndi Paceley has all the details HERE.

