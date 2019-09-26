Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport locks up second consecutive F4 U.S. team title

Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport added to its impressive resume this year, clinching both the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda Team and Driver titles before the season finale which will be held at Circuit of The Americas with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Nov. 1-3.

So far this season, the five-car Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport team has collected nine wins, 15 additional podiums, 17 top 10, four Cameron Das Fast Qualifier presented by Druck awards and one Sabelt Hard Charger Award en route to winning its second consecutive team championship.

“We have a great team of talented drivers, engineers, crew and chefs to feed us,” said team co-owner Teena Larsen. “We are a family working together, and it’s that whole combination that puts us on top. We are thrilled to win the team championship two years in a row.

“But we have a lot of hard work ahead as we look forward to another winning season (in 2020),” Larsen added.

It is a strategic partnership packed with experience and ambition: Kiwi Motorsport and Crosslink Racing merged in 2018 to become one in an effort to defeat all comers, and that it has done, winning the Team championship in both 2018 and 2019 and setting some unprecedented records.

It is the only team to be represented on the podium at every race this season. In 2018, it made F4 U.S. history as the first team to ever sweep a podium, then repeated the feat this season at the same track, Pittsburgh International Raceway.

Its three full-time drivers — Joshua Car, Jose Blanco and Arthur Leist — are all in the top five of the season-long points standings, with Car earning the 2019 Driver Championship scholarship valued at $230,000 to continue his open-wheel career into the F3 Americas series.

“Having our drivers return for 2019 along with new talent, we knew we had a good chance of performing very well this year,” co-team principal Garry Orton said. “All of our drivers: Josh (Car), Jose (Blanco), Arthur (Leist), Dante (Yu) and Liam (Snyder) drove exceptionally well, always scoring points toward the team’s title. They all exceeded our expectations and did a fantastic job.

It’s this consistency that put us on top, and winning the Teams championship back to back is fantastic, Orton added.”

With its paddock area commonly referred to as the “United Nations of F4 U.S.”, drivers from six different countries have flown the C/KM colors since last season.

“Anyone in the top 13 this year had a chance of winning races which made it a very competitive championship,” said team co-owner Patrick Flynn. “We are very privileged and honored with how our guys performed this year under fierce competition. We expect in 2020 the competition to be even stronger, and we really look forward to a successful year.”