Corvette to be featured marque at 2020 HSR Mitty

HSR officials announced earlier this week that the 43rd running of the HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will be held April 23-26, 2020, with Chevrolet Corvette as the featured marque.

Corvettes have been competing for more than 60 years in sports car racing, fueled by the innovation and driving of Zora Arkus-Duntov, Ron Fellows, Burt and John Greenwood, Harley Earl, Bob Bondurant (photo above), Johnny O’Connell, Jan Magnussen, John Fitch, Bob Grossman and many others. Five Corvettes first raced in 1956 at the 12 Hours of Sebring, and they also ran in the 1956 Daytona Beach Speed Trials as part of the Speed Week event.

For additional information on the HSR spring 2020 event, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.