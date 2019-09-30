O'Donnell to address Charlotte pitlane incident with Wallace

NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell said he will be talking to Darrell Wallace Jr. after his actions on pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wallace walked over to Alex Bowman, who was sitting on the ground next to his car, and threw a liquid at him before walking off following the Bank of America Roval 400. The Richard Petty Motorsports driver was upset with Bowman after contact was made on lap 1, and then later when Bowman intentionally spun Wallace.

According to Wallace, Bowman runs over everyone and was playing the sick card so he couldn’t “bust him” in the mouth. But Bowman defended what happened by saying he had to stand up for himself and was angry with Wallace for flipping him off repeatedly around the 2.28-mile course.

“I would say I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace,” O’Donnell, the executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Monday morning. “I think that was really not classy whatsoever. I understand that drivers have issues with each other during a race, we totally get that, but when a driver is on the ground being attended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that, and we’ll have that conversation with Bubba, and we’ll see how that goes.”

O’Donnell said the conversation would happen before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competes at Dover this weekend, the first race in the second round of the playoffs. Bowman is still championship eligible.