Action-packed Sunday at Road Atlanta Fall Classic

The Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Classic came to a safe and successful conclusion Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with three feature races and the final round of WeatherTech Sprint races.

Sunday’s full schedule began with the one-hour B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge race for Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) competitors, and the overall and Prototype-class victory went to the No. 230 Hudson Historics 2009 Corvette Daytona Prototype driven by William Hubbell.

Hubbell shared the podium with Dominick Incantalupo who co-drove the No. 54 2011 Roin Realty Holdings Oreca FLM09 with Sean Rayhall to second place overall and in the Prototype class.

Price Ford and Cody Ellsworth finished third overall and scored the GTM victory in the 2015 No. 12 Autometrics/Team Racerink Porsche GT3 Cup. The win was the second HSR endurance race victory of the year for Ford and Ellsworth who also captured B.R.M. Challenge GTM honors last May in the HMSA/HSR race at Barber Motorsports Park.

The overall B.R.M. Challenge top five was completed by the final two podium-placing GTM competitors: Charles Craig and Cory Friedman drove the No. 26 Autometrics 2007 Porsche 997 RSR to fourth overall and second in class while Francesco Melandri soloed to fifth overall and third in GTM in the No. 96 1996 Porsche 993 KMR GT2/Evo.

The B.R.M. Challenge Historic class win was earned by Hartmut von Seelen and Kevin Wheeler in the No. 51 1973 Porsche 911 prepared by KMW Motorsports.

In the afternoon, a combined afternoon HSR Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup sprint wrapped up the weekend’s HSR Feature Race schedule, the overall and Global GT victory going to Ray Evernham who wheeled his unique No. 19 1936 Chevrolet “Ghost” to its second win of the weekend. Evernham also won Saturday’s WeatherTech Sprint Group 9 race in “Ghost” in addition to loaning his ’65 Corvette Roadster to NASCAR legendBill Elliott who won Friday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race.

Evernham shared the overall Global GT podium with runner-up David Richardson (No. 06 FlatSix Motorsports 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup) and Craig (No. 26 Autometrics 2007 Porsche 997 RSR) who made it two podium finishes on the day.

The HSR Classic RS Cup race saw Todd Treffert (No. 14 Speedconcepts 1974 Porsche 911 IROC) seal a perfect three-for-three-win record, adding a Classic RS Cup win on Sunday to a victory Friday in the Sasco Sports Porsche class, and overall win in the B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge race on Saturday.

Mike Banz finished second in the Classic RS Cup race in his No. 13 Heritage Motorsports 1974 Porsche 911 RSR while Ben McGraw was third in the No. 00 1973 Porsche 911.

HSR’s 2019 schedule will conclude with back-to-back runnings of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, Nov. 13-17, and the Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, Dec. 4-8.

For more information, log on to www.HSRRace.com.