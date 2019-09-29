Fall Classic hits its stride in opening days at Road Atlanta

In the final race for Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) competitors before back-to-back “HSR Classics” at Daytona and Sebring in November and December, action at this weekend’s HSR Fall Classic at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta hit full swing in the first two days of competition on the 2.54-mile Georgia road course.

With a final day of competition still ahead, more than a dozen different race winners were crowned in the opening two days, among them NASCAR Legend Bill Elliott (photo above) who took the overall and American-class victories in Friday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge sprint race.

Driving the Ray Evernham-owned No. 19 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster, Elliott topped a field of 29 entries with a 3.473 second margin of victory.

Elliott’s win was his fourth HSR feature race victory of the season in three different race cars. He swept the Stock Car feature races at this past April’s HSR Mitty at Road Atlanta and earned his first Sasco Sports overall race win in May at the Barber Historics.

On Friday, Elliott shared the overall Sasco Sports podium with runner-up and Porsche class winner Todd Treffert in his No. 14 Speedconcepts 1974 Porsche 911 IROC. Treffert built on that success Saturday with an overall and GT Classic (GTC) class win in the featured B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge race.

Treffert was followed across the line by B.R.M. Challenge Vintage class winner Jamie Busby, who finished a solid second overall in his 1970 No. 88 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop.

Robert Albino finished third overall and second in the Vintage division in the B.R.M. race in a strong follow up to a victorious performance on Friday. Winning the International division, Albino joined Elliott and Treffert as class winners in the Sasco Sports race.

The Friday victory was Albino’s second-straight Sasco Sports International class win in his No. 99 Hudson Historics 2000 BMW Z3 Coupe, one race after taking the same honor in the Le Sommet des Legendes HMSA/HSR event at Circuit Mont-Tremblant this summer. Albino also scored the overall victory in his BMW in the special Sasco Sports Race B for small-bore cars last April at The Mitty.

Other podium players in Friday’s Sasco Sports race included Craig Ross who was third overall and second in the American division in his No. 72 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302.

The overall Sasco Sports top five was completed by the final two podium-placing Porsche-class competitors. Mike Banz was fourth overall and second in class in his No. 13 Heritage Motorsports 1974 Porsche 911 RSR, while Phil Gilsdorf finished fifth (and third in class) in his No. 61 1968 Porsche 911.

Third in Friday’s Sasco Sports American class went to Mike Levine in his No. 4 1965 Chevrolet Corvair.

Ernie Wilding and Aaron Nash joined Albino in an all-BMW sweep of the Sasco Sports International class in their Crucial Motorsports BMW M3s. Repeating his runner-up showing in the Sasco Sports race at The Mitty, Wilding was second in his No. 82 FAS Autosports 1995 BMW M3, with Nash third in his No. 83 Crucial Motorsports 1997 BMW M3.

Wilding returned to victory lane Saturday with a runner-up GTC finish behind Treffert and just ahead of Banz and co-driver Kathy Blaha in third in the No. 40 1974 Porsche 911 RS prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

The B.R.M. Vintage-class podium was completed by co-drivers Jerry Peters and Brady Refenning in the No. 8 901 Shop 1970 Porsche 914/6.

The HSR Atlanta Fall Historics is the first of three race weekends closing out the 2019 season. This year’s schedule concludes for the third straight year with back-to-back runnings of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, Nov. 13-17, and the Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, Dec. 4-8.

More information for all three event weekends, including Daytona and Sebring competitor entry forms and spectator tickets, can be found at www.HSRRace.com.