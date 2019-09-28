Toro Rosso requests name change to Alpha Tauri in 2020

Toro Rosso has applied to change its name to Alpha Tauri from the 2020 Formula 1 season in order to promote a different Red Bull brand.

The Red Bull junior team has been known as Toro Rosso since entering the sport in 2006, when it took over the former Minardi team. Toro Rosso translates as Red Bull in Italian, but the team’s owners are now keen to promote its fashion brand Alpha Tauri, leading to the application for the name change.

Sources within Toro Rosso have confirmed the application to RACER. The Formula 1 Commission – including the teams – needs to approve the name change, and the teams have been requested to do so via an e-vote ahead of the next F1 Commission meeting on Friday.

If the request is approved, the team’s name will change from Red Bull Toro Rosso to Scuderia Alpha Tauri Honda, while the chassis will be renamed from Scuderia Toro Rosso to Scuderia Alpha Tauri. Those changes would be finalized when the 2020 entry list is published later in the year.

Alpha Tauri was founded as Red Bull’s fashion brand in 2016, with flagship stores in Graz and Salzburg in Austria.