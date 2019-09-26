HSR season-ending stretch starts with Atlanta Fall Historics

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) returns to action this weekend for its second and final appearance of the season at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sept. 26-29.

The full weekend of competition on the 2.54-mile road course northeast of Atlanta kicks off HSR’s final three-race stretch of 2019 races at venues that are favorites of both fans and competitors alike — Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway.

The fall and winter action starts this weekend in Georgia, however, where on-track competitor battles will be renewed and off-track camaraderie rekindled after a more than two-month-long late-summer break. Following today’s test sessions, Friday’s opening day of official competition will be capped by a Friday Night Social at the Lucky Dog Race Shop, an automotive and motorsports showplace just across the street from Road Atlanta owned by the evening’s host, HSR competitor Jerry Peters. The event is open to all registered competitors.

A jam-packed weekend schedule includes five feature races and the always exciting WeatherTech Sprint races for all run groups in the usual Saturday/Sunday doubleheader format.

The feature-race lineup includes two B.R.M. Chronographes Enduro Challenges, Friday’s weekend-opening SascoSports International/American Challenge sprint and Sunday’s HSR Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup races.

The one-hour B.R.M. Enduros are home to specific and period-matching groups of race cars. Saturday’s Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) race features a variety of cars from the 1960s and ’70s while Sunday’s Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) B.R.M. race is home to race cars from primarily this century.

Friday’s Sasco Sports race is a production-car showcase of big-bore American iron going head-to-head with top sports cars from Europe and beyond. The flat-out sprint has competitors racing for the overall win in addition to top-three honors in the International, American and Porsche classes.

The popular HSR Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup series share the track in a dual-feature sprint race Sunday afternoon. Global GT showcases contemporary but retired GT racing machines while the Classic RS Cup rekindles the thrill of the original 1970’s IROC Porsche series.

For HSR Atlanta Fall Historics ticket and event information, click here.