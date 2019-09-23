MotoAmerica renews deal with NBC Sports Network

MotoAmerica has announced that it has renewed its agreement with NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) with the network again slated to air the popular one-hour “Inside MotoAmerica” shows for the 2020 MotoAmerica Series.

NBCSN, NBC Sports Group’s dedicated 24/7 linear sports network, will air 11 of the “Inside MotoAmerica” shows with each show being re-aired for a total of 22 hours of coverage in 2020. The shows feature on-track action, interviews and behind-the-scenes features from the previous weekends’ rounds.

“We were very pleased with our “Inside MotoAmerica” shows this season,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “NBC Sports did a great job and we look forward to making the 2020 shows even better. “Inside MotoAmerica” had great ratings for its first season and our new and existing fans were very receptive to the show and its content.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with MotoAmerica for the 2020 season,” said Jeff Macaluso, Senior Director, Program Acquisitions. “It’s a great complement to our “Home of Motorsports” portfolio.”

The complete “Inside MotoAmerica” schedule will be released at a later date.