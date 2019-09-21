RLL confirms Sato return for 2020

As predicted by RACER earlier this week, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing confirmed today that the team has exercised its option on NTT IndyCar Series driver Takuma Sato for 2020. Sato first joined the team in 2012 and returned in 2018. He has earned five wins in the series to date, three with the RLL team. The 2020 season will be his third consecutive with RLL, and fourth overall.

Sato earned his second win of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last month (pictured), having also taken a win from pole earlier this season at Barber Motorsports Park, as well as scoring a pole at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We have been very pleased with the results and level of competition Takuma has shown this season,” said Bobby Rahal, team co-owner with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “His two wins and two poles don’t fully indicate how competitive he has been overall this season and the fact that he was a contender at many other races. He is an integral part of our team which I believe we have shown. This decision allows us to keep the continuity and continue to build upon our program for 2020.”

“I am very happy to continue our path together again after this season,” Sato added. “Every single member of the team is extremely loyal and have given me unbelievable support. I truly feel at home here and I am so proud of the team. We have had another great season this year and even had some tough times but it only made our relationship stronger. I can’t thank Bobby, Mike, David and entire team enough and I am looking forward to finishing the season strong and also looking forward to 2020.”

After a career in Formula 1, Japanese native Sato has made 168 starts in the IndyCar Series since his rookie season in 2010. He won the Indianapolis 500 in 2017.