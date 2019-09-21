Ricciardo disqualified over MGU-K infringement

Daniel Ricciardo has been excluded from qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix after an MGU-K infringement in Q1.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted that Ricciardo’s car exceeded the MGU-K power limit of 120 kW during the first part of qualifying at the Marina Bay street circuit, referring the matter to the stewards. After a hearing with the Renault team at the track, the stewards have excluded Ricciardo from qualifying for a breach of technical regulations.

“The team’s defense rested on two points,” the stewards’ decision read. “First, that the excess was very small and offered no measurable benefit. Second, that the excess occurred during the second-fastest lap during Q1. The team explained to the stewards how they believe the excess occurred; however the stewards consider this information to be confidential to the team, and not relevant to this decision.

“Notwithstanding the team’s arguments, the stewards take note of the very clear wording of Article 1.2.2 ISC, which states that ‘If an Automobile is found not to comply with the applicable technical regulations, it shall be no defense to claim that no performance advantage was obtained.’ In coming to this decision the stewards referred to longstanding precedents regarding technical infringements and the penalty which has been consistently applied is disqualification, and which does not consider when or if an advantage was gained. This principle has been very clearly affirmed by the International Court of Appeal.

“The stewards therefore order Car 3 disqualified from the results of Qualifying.”

Having originally qualified eighth — behind Carlos Sainz and ahead of teammate Nico Hulkenberg — Ricciardo has been given permission to start the race from the back of the grid. Hulkenberg will move up to eighth ahead of Lando Norris, with Antonio Giovinazzi now starting in the top 10 for Alfa Romeo but with a free choice of tire compounds after dropping out in Q2.