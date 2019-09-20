Truex Jr. tops the charts in final Richmond practice

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond with a lap of 121.885 mph (22.152 seconds).

Truex won at Richmond in the spring and, with a victory last weekend in Las Vegas, is already headed to the Round of 12. He and Chase Elliott were the fastest two playoff (P) drivers in final practice, Elliott turning a quick lap of 119.861 mph.

Daniel Hemric was third quick at 119.268 mph with Denny Hamlin (P) fourth fastest at 119.211 mph. Austin Dillon rounded out the top five at 118.995 mph.

The rest of the top 10 were Kevin Harvick (P) at 118.964 mph, Brad Keselowski (P) at 118.937 mph, Ryan Blaney (P) at 118.833 mph, Kyle Busch (P) at 118.692 mph, and Ryan Newman (P) at 118.577 mph.

The rest of the playoff contenders were Aric Almirola in 11th (118.421 mph), Joey Logano 15th (118.286 mph), Erik Jones 16th (118.276 mph), Clint Bowyer 17th (118.271 mph), Kyle Larson 19th (118.234 mph), Alex Bowman 22nd (118.146 mph), Kurt Busch 26th (117.992 mph), and William Byron 27th (117.621 mph).

Ryan Blaney ran 86 laps in final practice, the most of any driver.

Denny Hamlin had the best 10 consecutive lap average over Blaney, Newman, Keselowski, Harvick, Truex, Suarez, Logano, Jones, and Larson.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 6:05 p.m. ET.