Garage power issue hits Alfa Romeo in Singapore

A loss of power to the garage cost Alfa Romeo track time during Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The team lost all power to its garage during the opening practice session, resulting in both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi completing a combined 28 laps. Raikkonen says the issue limited Alfa Romeo’s understanding of its car and leaves it on the back foot heading into the rest of the weekend.

“It’s hard to say (how the car is),” Raikkonen said. “We had a quite messy first session — we lost all the power in the garage, so we had to stay there for nearly one hour and didn’t do many laps. In the second practice, we didn’t get so many good laps from my side. For sure there’s work to be done and we’ll see where we end up.

“I don’t know exactly what was the issue, but we lost the power in the whole garage — everything went down, so we couldn’t run the cars. It took a lot of time to sort it out and get everything running and that’s why we didn’t manage to do many laps in the morning. But that’s how it is.”

With Alfa Romeo updating its car with a number of weight-saving changes, Raikkonen — who ended FP2 in 16th place — says the lack of running also made it tough to compare their impact given the differences to the last circuit at Monza.

“I only used those (updates), so it’s impossible to compare, especially coming straight from a very low-downforce circuit. We’ll see how they go.

“We always try to improve. For sure we have quite a bit of work to do, so we need to get it right for tomorrow.”