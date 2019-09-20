Buescher paces opening Richmond practice

Chris Buescher not only led the way in the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond but was the only non-playoff driver inside the top 10.

Buescher was fastest in the 50-minute session with a lap of 121.147 mph (22.287 seconds). Joey Logano was second quick at 120.962 mph with William Byron third at 120.827 mph. Completing the top five were Kyle Busch at 120.687 mph and Kyle Larson at 120.487 mph.

Kyle Busch is the defending race winner. Larson won this race in 2017, which is the last time he’s won a Cup Series race.

Denny Hamlin was sixth fastest at 120.123 mph, Erik Jones seventh at 120.112 mph, Ryan Blaney eighth at 120.101 mph, Chase Elliott ninth at 119.947 mph, and Ryan Newman 10th at 119.915 mph.

The playoff drivers outside the top 10 were Martin Truex Jr. 13th (119.723 mph), Kevin Harvick 17th (119.506 mph), Aric Almirola 18th (119.474 mph), Clint Bowyer 20th (119.432 mph), Kurt Busch 21st (119.432 mph), Alex Bowman 22nd (119.295 mph), and Brad Keselowski 23rd (119.258 mph).

Austin Dillon completed the most laps in practice with 66.

Kyle Busch was tops in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Larson, Hamlin, Elliott, Blaney, Harvick, Kurt Busch, Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Jones.

Landon Cassill and the No. 00 team was the only one who had to serve practice holds in the first session. The team lost 15 minutes because the car was late out of the garage to inspection last weekend.

There are 38 cars entered in the Federated Auto Parts 400.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 1:35 p.m. ET.