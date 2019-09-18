TV ratings: Laguna, Las Vegas

Last weekend was a slightly unusual one for American motorsports TV with IMSA sports car racing on NBC’s broadcast network while NASCAR’s playoffs opened on its cable sports channel, since the Sunday evening time slot on NBC is now reserved for NFL football.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Laguna Seca secured a 0.27 rating and averaged 414,000 household viewers on NBC Sunday afternoon.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas, starting in the early evening on NBCSN, had a 1.42/2.4m. That’s up from a 1.28/2.1m last year on NBCSN. If you were curious, Sunday evening’s Atlanta/Philadelphia NFL game on NBC, which started about an hour after the Cup race began, averaged 10.27/17.6m.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race from Las Vegas on Saturday evening averaged 0.46/742,000, down slightly from its 0.49/832K on the same network last year, when it started two hours earlier.

Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Vegas averaged a 0.22/327,000.