WTR’s Angelelli recovering after cancer treatment

Adversity has struck IMSA’s paddock once again as Wayne Taylor Racing team principal and two-time sports car driving champion Max ‘The Ax’ Angelelli recovers from cancer-related surgery.

The 52-year-old Italian, who retired from the cockpit after winning the 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona in WTR’s No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R

(pictured at left, above, with teammates Jeff Gordon and Ricky and Jordan Taylor), recently underwent a procedure at the University of Pisa to address his colon cancer, and is healing at home in his native country.

The No. 10 Cadillac driven by Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor, who won the 2013 Grand-Am Rolex Series Daytona Prototype title with Angelelli, will carry stickers in support of ‘The Ax’ and veteran sports car broadcaster Brian Till, who is undergoing treatments to battle throat cancer.

“Max has always been basically family to me,” Taylor said. “I’ve grown up with him around, since I was 6 or 7 years old, since the Ferrari days with my dad. We’ve been going to the track together ever since he was a driver and an idol of mine, to being my teammate, and then as a team owner, and this is the first weekend without him. It’s felt weird. But we’re all glad he’s getting the medical attention he needs. It sounds like everything has gone well, all positive. We’re wishing the best for him and all of us are thinking about him and can’t wait to have him back out here with us, where he belongs.”

As two of the more colorful characters in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock, others teams are also expected to carry the Angelelli and Till stickers as both men miss the penultimate round of the season in Monterey.