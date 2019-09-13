Mazda confident over prospects for DPi customer program

Mazda Motorsports director John Doonan is feeling optimistic about seeing more of the brand’s RT24-P Daytona Prototype internationals on the IMSA grid next year.

With three consecutive wins for the Multimatic-built DPis heading into Sunday’s WeatherTech SportsCar championship race in Monterey, the recent momentum for the turbocharged four-cylinder cars has apparently drawn interest from a number of serious players.

“What I’d like to believe is as a result of finally confirming and showing the industry and the world that the package that Mazda and Multimatic have put together can be successful,” Doonan told RACER. “The phone’s been ringing with a lot of interest in customer programs and the possibility of running a Mazda RT24-P. With the success we’ve had with the Global MX-5 Cup and many other customer programs from the grassroots level on up, it’s always been a dream to have this happen at the top level of IMSA.”

Although Doonan wouldn’t be drawn on the names of the callers, his confidence has risen on seeing at least one new Mazda competing with the factory Nos. 55 and 77 RT24-Ps come January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“I’d say two of them are real possibilities,” he added. “Around the Petit Le Mans timing in October, we’d love to be able to confirm that we’ve got more Mazdas on the grid in 2020.”