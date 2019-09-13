Another opportunity to prep for the SCCA Runoffs

While SCDA events are strictly driver education events and are non-competitive, one its upcoming track day events will be held at VIRginia International Raceway (September 23-24), site of the 2019 SCCA Runoffs. For this SCDA event, Mazda drivers and log-booked race car drivers will receive $100 off event registration.

SCDA welcomes everyone, from novices with no track experience to seasoned drivers and racers. The two-day event at VIR will offer drivers two hours of track time per day as well as classroom sessions.

The 3.27-mile VIR full course is a favorite of drivers. The track’s high-speed uphill esses and dramatic elevation changes create one of the best natural-terrain road courses in the country.

Sample a Global MX-5 Cup Car: If you’ve been curious about the performance and fun factor of the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car, SCDA offers rental opportunities during its track day events. Due to the demand, you won’t be able to at Virginia International Raceway in Danville, Virginia September 23-24, but you are encouraged to contact SDCA for future opportunities.