Spotlight on two early entries for HSR Classic 24 at Daytona

Historic Sportscar Racing is receiving entries from across Europe and the United States for its Nov. 13-17 Classic 24 Hour at Daytona. Among them:

1966 Porsche 906 (Carrera 6), Current Owner/Driver: Mario Sala, Italy

This car (pictured above) has been racing since 1966 in some of the world’s most prestigious events, including Targa Florio, the 2016 & 2018 Le Mans Classic, the Porsche Festival and several European Hill Climbs.

For the HSR Classic 24, owner/driver Mario Sala will team up with Massimo Ronconi; between the two, their racing history includes Formula 3, Formula Ford Champion, Nurgburgring 24 Hour Classic, Monza, Porsche Carrera Cup and Monte Carlo Historic.

1972 Porsche 911 T, Current Owner/Driver: Alan Benjamin, Colorado

This Porsche was built from a street car in 2003-2004 and has run PCA club and vintage races since 2004, including RennSport III at Daytona in 2007 and the IndyCar support race in RMVR at The Pepsi Center in Denver in 2007.