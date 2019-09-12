Hunter-Reay to celebrate DHL anniversary with special livery

Andretti Autosport has revealed a special commemorative paint scheme for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s No. 28 DHL Honda for the NTT IndyCar Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The livery celebrates 50 years since the company’s founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969.

“The special 50th anniversary car livery is an exciting way for us to commemorate the international heritage of DHL, and our successful partnership with Andretti,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas. “Our journey has been remarkable, hatched by three American visionaries who started an innovative enterprise and tested new markets around the globe. Today, we can bring 220 countries closer together through the power, and speed, of global trade. The world is changing fast, and we are excited to take the lead in international logistics to usher in the next 50.”

The special livery leads with the historic red and white DHL branding of 50 years ago, then transitioning into the modern-day, iconic yellow branding at the back half of the car.

“DHL has given me a home at Andretti Autosport, and over the years the employees and customers of DHL have become like a family to me,” said Hunter-Reay. “It’s an honor to carry the historic DHL colors and represent the brand as they celebrate such an important milestone. Happy Birthday, DHL – and here’s to another 50 years of logistics success!”