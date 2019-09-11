TV ratings: Brickyard, Monza

NASCAR cut down to the playoffs finalists last weekend just as big, bad NFL football rolled into its regular season.

Weighing in against Sunday afternoon’s games, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis averaged a 1.89 household rating and 3.0m viewers on NBC. Last year’s numbers are of little relevance since the race was postponed to Monday by rain, when it had 1.2m viewers on NBCSN. However, it’s a big drop in rating and viewership from 2017 when the Brickyard last ran on its scheduled Sunday time slot and also over the air on NBC (3.3/5.6m) That race, though, lacked competition from football, having been run in late July. In case you were wondering, the FOX NFL action on during the Cup race (games varying by region) averaged a 13.5 rating and 24m viewers.

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis on NBCSN averaged 0.61/995,000 viewers.

Formula 1 typically doesn’t have to worry about football competition for U.S. viewers thanks to its early-morning start times, and the Italian Grand Prix managed another slight year-on-year gain. ESPN2’s live telecast averaged a 0.41/635,000, up from a 0.39/601,000 on the same network in 2018.

The NHRA’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Series scored solid numbers for the finals of its U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis on Labor Day Monday. The live coverage on FOX averaged 0.62/950,000 viewers.