First, Simon Pagenaud’s dog Norman became the IndyCar paddock’s first four-legged social media star. Then he joined his owner on the yard of bricks after Pagenaud won this year’s Indy 500. And now, he has become the first dog to become immortalized on a Baby Borg.

Pagenaud and team owner Roger Penske collected their Baby Borgs in a ceremony at Team Penske’s headquarters in Mooresville, NC on Monday, and for the first time in history, Pagenaud’s has two faces on it; his Jack Russell’s portrait having been immortalized in silver alongside that of his owner.

The likeness ­­– the first non-human one created by sculptor William Behrends – was created via the same process as the traditional portraits.

“Seeing my face on the trophy was a unique experience of gratefulness and pride,” said Pagenaud. “Borg Warner has been such an amazing partner in building traditions around the Indianapolis 500. Because of these traditions and the fact that this trophy is the most valuable trophy in the world, it continues to build on the reputation of the fastest race in the world. I am mesmerized to see my face next to my models and heroes. Being part of the 500 club – and thanks to Borg Warner, having an engraved proof of that – will remain through time is very special. It is the only race and trophy in the world which allows you to travel through time like an artist may have done it with his art.”

In addition to presenting Pagenaud with his trophy, Borg Warner made a $20,000 donation in Pagenaud’s name to IndyHumane – The Human Society of Indianapolis.

While this is Pagenaud’s first Baby Borg, it is a record 18th for Penske, which has an unrivaled record of Indianapolis wins in five consecutive decades stretching back to its first in 1972.