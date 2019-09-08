Raikkonen set for pit lane start at Monza

Kimi Raikkonen is set to start the Italian Grand Prix from the pit lane as a result of his crash during qualifying on Saturday.

The Finn spun and crashed at Parabolica on his first attempt in Q3, going backwards into the tire barrier at the final corner and heavily damaging the rear of his car.

With Raikkonen needing to replace components as a result of the crash, Alfa Romeo has opted to take the latest specification of Ferrari power unit — something Raikkonen had yet to upgrade to — and the regulations state a change in specification between qualifying and the race requires a pit lane start.

Raikkonen has also taken a new gearbox as a result of his accident, but with the pit lane start already confirmed can do so without further penalty.

Sergio Perez has also taken a new power unit after suffering an issue that caused him to stop on track during qualifying. Racing Point has fitted a fresh version of the previous specification of Mercedes power unit after Perez also had a failure during Friday practice in Belgium on a new specification.

With Perez taking a fresh internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, he will have a back of the grid start along with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly.