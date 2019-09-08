Harvick takes pole at the Brickyard

Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for this afternoon’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick secured the top spot with a lap of 185.766 mph (48.448 seconds). He was the fastest of four Ford Mustangs with Paul Menard qualifying second at 185.724 mph, Clint Bowyer third at 185.277 mph, and Joey Logano at 185.193 mph.

The pole is the fifth of the season for Harvick and the 30th of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career. It is his second pole at Indianapolis, where he won from the top spot in 2003.

Four-time Indianapolis winner Jimmie Johnson was fifth quickest at 185.181 mph. The rest of the top 10 were Brad Keselowski at 185.079 mph, Kyle Busch at 184.778 mph, Kurt Busch at 184.718 mph, Ryan Blaney at 184.680 mph, and Aric Almirola at 184.615 mph.

Menard can make the playoffs through a win this afternoon. Bowyer enters protecting an eight-point advantage on the cutline. Johnson has 18 points to erase.

Starting outside the top 10 will be Alex Bowman (13th), Erik Jones (14th), and Darrell Wallace Jr. (15th). Wallace tweeted Saturday after practice that he had never felt this good about a car since joining the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports group.

Kyle Larson qualified 19th and Daniel Suarez 20th. Suarez holds down the final playoff spot on a tie with Ryan Newman. Newman qualified 22nd.

Chase Elliott qualified 24th, Martin Truex Jr. 27th, and William Byron 29th. Denny Hamlin qualified 33rd in his first laps in his backup car after crashing at the end of final practice yesterday. Hamlin will have to drop to the rear of the field for the start of the race.

UP NEXT: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at 2 p.m. ET.