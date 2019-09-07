Larson leads opening Brickyard practice

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch were fastest in opening NASCAR Cup Series practice at Indianapolis.

Larson led the way at 185.025 mph (48.642 seconds) with Busch’s quick lap being 184.763 mph. Both drivers jumped to the top of the leaderboard on their final laps of practice.

Third quickest was defending race winner Brad Keselowski at 184.600 mph. Completing the top five was Chase Elliott at 184.305 mph and Darrell Wallace Jr. at 183.685 mph.

Clint Bowyer (183.329 mph), Alex Bowman (183.124 mph), Ryan Blaney (183.024 mph), Jimmie Johnson (182.700 mph), and William Byron (182.611 mph) rounded out the top 10.

Bowyer and Johnson are two of the four drivers many will be watching this weekend in the fight for the playoffs. The others, Danie Suarez and Ryan Newman, were outside the top 20 on the speed chart in first practice. Suarez was 22nd fastest at 180.527 mph while Newman was 27th fastest at 179.129 mph.

Matt DiBenedetto (19th fastest) and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing group were the only ones who had to serve a practice hold. DiBenedetto was docked the final 15 minutes of opening practice because of the multiple inspection failures his car had last weekend at Darlington.

Chase Elliott and William Byron both ran 22 laps in practice which was the most of any driver. No driver ran 10 consecutive laps.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 1:30 p.m. ET.