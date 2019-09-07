Correa now ‘critical but stable’, in induced coma

Juan Manuel Correa is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital and in an induced coma after suffering acute respiratory failure following his Formula 2 crash at Spa-Francorchamps.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian-American was involved in the incident that saw Anthoine Hubert killed during the Formula 2 feature race in Belgium last weekend, and was taken to hospital in Liege for surgery on fractures to both his legs before being transferred to a hospital in London. That move was for Correa to continue receiving specialist treatment and his parents have now issued an update that complications since the crash have led to a deterioration of his condition.

“First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery,” the statement from Juan Carlos and Maria Correa read. “We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts.

“Honoring our son’s straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition.

“As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium. On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high-impact accidents such as this one.

“Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition.

“We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely.

“At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected. As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel.

“Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss. Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them.”

Correa’s Sauber Junior Team by Charouz is only running one car in Monza this weekend, with his teammate Callum Ilott taking pole position for the feature race later today. Correa’s car has been built and displayed in the F2 paddock as a tribute.