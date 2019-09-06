The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 6, with Graham Goodwin
Image by JEP/LAT
The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 6, with Graham Goodwin
Marshall Pruett
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin following the season-opening FIA WEC race in Silverstone. The WEC, ELMS, IMSA, and more series are discussed, and we close with stories of angry drivers and team owners sharing their displeasure over stories written by our hosts…
Discussion Topics:
WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 3m14s)
IMSA (starts at 53m18s)
General & Fun (starts at 1h27m22s)
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
