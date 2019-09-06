Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 6, with Graham Goodwin

Image by JEP/LAT

The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 6, with Graham Goodwin

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 6, with Graham Goodwin

By 1 hour ago

By: |

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin following the season-opening FIA WEC race in Silverstone. The WEC, ELMS, IMSA, and more series are discussed, and we close with stories of angry drivers and team owners sharing their displeasure over stories written by our hosts…

Discussion Topics:

    • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 3m14s)
    • IMSA (starts at 53m18s)
    • General & Fun (starts at 1h27m22s)

 

, , , Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home