Mercedes’ Costa to become chief technical officer at Dallara

Mercedes technical advisor Aldo Costa will leave the team at the end of the month to take up the position of chief technical officer at leading race car manufacturer Dallara.

Costa was previously engineering director at Mercedes, having been with the team since 2011 and contributing to its dominant run of success since the start of the 2014 season. However, he stepped back from that role to become technical advisor at the end of last year in order to spend more time with his family in Italy, and he will now join Dallara at the start of 2020.

“Since stepping back from my role as engineering director, I have enjoyed supporting the team during this season and have also been searching for my next challenge beyond Formula 1,” Costa said. “After many years working at the pinnacle of our sport, I am excited to be able to contribute some of what I have learned to other racing series and to high-performance automotive projects outside racing.

“I remember writing to Giampaolo (Dallara) at the very beginning of my career for a job — at the time, there was nothing available, but he was able to open some doors for me in the industry. Now, many years later, it feels like the wheel has come full circle and I am proud to be joining this iconic company of Italian motorsport.

“One of my personal passions is to mentor and grow young talent, and it will be a focus for me to help attract and develop the next generations of Italian engineering talent at Dallara in the years ahead. Finally, thank you once again to all my friends and teammates at Mercedes; it has been an extraordinary privilege to be part of the team’s development and success and we have been able to build an incredibly strong group to tackle the challenges of the future.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff paid tribute to Costa — who started his F1 career at Minardi and then became technical director at Ferrari — and says the new role at Dallara is the perfect fit as it allows him to move closer to home.

“Aldo has been one of the pillars of our team since he joined in 2011 and he now leaves us with the same dignity and professionalism that have characterized his years with us,” Wolff said. “Aldo’s passion for racing burns brightly — both in the engineering office and, sometimes, in the cockpit as well.

“He wanted to return to Italy to spend more time with his family and still has much energy and expertise to contribute to the motorsport community. His new role with Dallara is a fantastic opportunity and I am delighted he has found such a rewarding role in which to pursue his career — and to contribute his knowledge to almost every level of global motorsport. On behalf of everybody at Mercedes, I would like to wish him great success in this next chapter.”