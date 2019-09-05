U.S. Vintage Grand Prix returns to Watkins Glen

The Sept. 4-8 Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at the Glen — sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association — remains one of the largest and most popular vintage events in the country. See the entry list by group.

Triumph is being honored with a featured marque reunion and race, along with a free Legends Speak panel discussion sponsored by the International Motor Racing Research Center that will honor Hurley Haywood from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in Watkins Glen’s Lafayette Park.

That talk is part of Saturday’s Grand Prix Festival that also encompasses the Old Course Re-Enactment, allowing drivers to experience the original 6.6-mile circuit which ran through the village streets, starting and ending in front of the Schuyler County Court House.