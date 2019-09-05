Redman believed to be alive but stranded after Dorian pounds Bahamas

Sports car racing legend Brian Redman and his wife Marion are among the thousands stranded in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

As of late Tuesday, their son James Redman had received word from a second-hand source they were alive, but their condition is unknown on the small Man-O-War Cay/Dickie’s Cay Island, which was hit by the storm.

Efforts to reach them through the U.S. Embassy in Nassau has been unsuccessful, and with restricted travel to the region, imploring search and rescue responders to locate the racing family, or those with the means to reach and extricate the 82-year-old and his wife, is the only answer Redman has found.

“We are working a few different angles from people who’ve offered to help, and have heard from a friend on the island that checked in on them, but still haven’t made contact with them, ” he said. “And so we will keep searching for ways to get them home.”

James Redman has issued a call for assistance to anyone who might have access to the island where Redman was located and can help facilitate an evacuation: