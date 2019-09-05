Nissan e.dams confirms Buemi, Rowland for Season 6

Nissan e.dams drivers Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland will return for the next season of the ABB Formula E Championship, the team confirmed Thursday.

Buemi and Rowland set a series qualifying record with six pole positions in the 13 rounds this past season, Nissan’s first as a factory entrant in of the all-electric series. Buemi finished strongly with four consecutive podium finishes to place second in the driver’s championship, while Rowland was the highest scoring rookie on the season.

“Sebastien’s run to second place in Season 5, and his attitude as a team player, made him an easy choice for our season six lineup,” said Michael Carcamo, Nissan’s global motorsports director. “Oliver proved to be a very fast learner, and we quickly got used to seeing his name at the top of the time sheets. There’s no doubt we have an outstanding driver combination.”

Nissan qualified for every Super Pole session and set a record of 16 Super Pole shootout appearances between Buemi and Rowland.

“We had good pace in season five, and I hope to build on that momentum,” said Buemi, who took the team’s first win at the penultimate round in New York. “There are some new manufacturers joining in Season 6, but we have much more experience now as a team, and that’s going to make us more competitive.”

“My first season with Seb was terrific. I learned a lot from him,” said Rowland, who replaced Alexander Albon on the team when the latter switched to Formula 1 with Toro Rosso. “I hope we can both push each other and push the team more. I’ll also have a lot more time to prepare and work with the team to understand how to get the car even more to my liking. I think it’ll make a big difference. I want to be even more competitive this season and start winning races.”

Formula E Season 6 opens with a doubleheader in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22-23.